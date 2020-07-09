Amid Marriage Spat with Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Kohli Hopes to See Son Reyansh 'Very Soon'

Actor Abhinav Kohli has been facing a rough patch in life ever since there have been issues between him and wife Shweta Tiwari. While the duo has not filed for divorce yet, both Shweta and Kohli have been living separately for almost a year now.

A few days back, Abhinav stated in an interview that Shweta is not letting him meet his son Reyansh. He said that this began on May 15, after Shweta cited the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for extra safety.

Now, days after raising allegations on the estranged wife, Abhinav has shared a recent image of his son. He posted the picture with a caption that read, “I miss you. It’s been 1 month and 23 days since your mummy separated us. I love you beyond words and surely by God’s grace I will hug you tight very soon (sic).”

Abhinav has been in news for his relationship disturbances with Shweta. The duo got married in 2013 and welcomed their first child Reyansh in 2016. The differences grew between them in 2019, when Kohli was jailed for two days, following Shweta's daughter Palak’s allegation about domestic violence.

Kohli has posted several images and videos to share his side of the story to the world. He has also requested in several posts to urge people about not using vulgar language for the mother-daughter duo. Despite all the allegations, neither Shweta nor her daughter Palak has commented on the issue so far.