Amid Nepotism Backlash, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Limit Comments On Social Media Accounts

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sparked heated debate about nepotism, again. Several members of the film fraternity and netizens vented out their anger on selected celebrities after reports emerged that Sushant was let down by many people in Bollywood.

The internet is flooded with angry comments for the likes of Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan, among others. In order to keep trolls at bay, Karan, Alia and Kareena Kapoor Khan have limited the comments on their Instagram accounts.

The furore over nepotism triggered by Sushant’s death has also taken a heavy toll on the Instagram followings of Karan and Alia.

Meanwhile, actor Kangana Ranaut, who has often raised the nepotism issue and claimed that it works to the detriment of outsiders in Bollywood, has gained lakhs of Instagram followers. She has also been named as a witness in a criminal complaint filed against Salman, Karan, Ekta Kapoor, Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for abetting the suicide of Sushant.

The complaint has been filed by Sudhir Kumar Ojha, an advocate in Bihar, before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar, reported PTI.

Facing criticism for endorsing star kids, Karan has reportedly unfollowed several actors, including Varun Dhawan, Alia, Janhvi Kapoor and Twinkle Khanna on Twitter.

The director is currently following only eight accounts on the micro-blogging site - Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, PM Narendra Modi, Apoorva Mehta, Dharma Productions, Dharma 2.0 and Dharmatic.

Sushant star passed away in Mumbai on June 14. He died by suicide, Mumbai Police confirmed.