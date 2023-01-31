Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release Pathaan has taken the masses by storm. Several videos of SRK fanatics engaging in crazy celebrations and dancing their hearts out to the Jhoome Jo Pathaan song have gone immensely viral. Not to forget, in just a week of its release, the Siddharth Anand directorial has minted over 500 crore rupees, surpassing the records of many films.

Amid the non-stop buzz surrounding the action entertainer, regional films are failing to secure seats at the theatres. However, sprouting like a fragile flower, a Marathi-language film, titled Vaalvi seems to be giving good competition to the SRK and Deepika Padukone-starrer. Directed by Paresh Mokashi, Vaalvi was released on the silver screens on January 13.

Vaalvi has been running successfully in the cineplexes for the third week at a time when the majority of cine-goers are flocking to watch Pathaan. The Marathi-language drama film seems to have established a stable footing at the theatres. In some places, the screenings of the drama film have even tripled.

According to Mangesh Kulkarni, the Business Head of Zee Studios, the positive responses of fans for Vaalvi have been overwhelming. Even before its release, the Paresh Mokashi directorial was much talked about, with the film’s trailer grabbing the eyeballs of Marathi movie buffs and critics alike. There has been an outpour of love and adoration for Vaalvi, and the shows in some areas have also been extended upon the request of the audience.

Vaalvi revolves around the story of a married couple who decide to end their lives. However, adding a shocking twist to the tale, it is later revealed that the woman’s husband is planning to murder his wife with the help of his girlfriend. Touted to be a thriller-comedy, Vaalvi boasts a cast ensemble of Swapnil Joshi, Subodh Bhave, Shivani Surve and Anita Date.

Meanwhile, speaking of Pathaan, the film continues to create ticket waves at the theatres. Starring John Abraham as the antagonist along with Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana and an extended cameo from Salman Khan, SRK seems to have weaved magic after returning to films after a long hiatus of almost four years.

