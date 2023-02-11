Amid Pathaan's Success, Shah Rukh Khan, Director Atlee Jet Off For Jawan's Shoot, See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan is breaking records world wide and receiving love from all across the globe. The Siddharth Anand directorial which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham marked King Khan’s comeback to the big screen. Now amid the success of Pathaan, the actor has resumed the shooting of Jawan with director Atlee. Jawan will be SRK’s second film of 2023. He will be sharing the screen with Nayanthara for the first time in this film. On Saturday afternoon, a couple of photos of the actor-director duo went viral from the Mumbai airport.

Take a look at the photos:

A couple of days back, a photo of SRK went viral from the sets of Jawan. His face was seen wrapped in bandages, resembling the photo in the film’s first poster. The makers are reportedly planning to wrap shooting for the film by March 2023 as the film’s post-production work is in full swing. Besides SRK, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyanmani, who are also a part of the film, would go ahead with their schedules later this month.

The action thriller, which went on floors earlier last year, features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. They have already shot parts in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. Earlier on speaking about the pan-India film, SRK shared,“Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”. Jawan is scheduled for a theatrical release on 2 June 2023.

Following Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Dunki.

