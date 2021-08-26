Amid Raj Kundra's Arrest, Shilpa Shetty Says 'I Will Live Every Moment As Fully As I Can'

Shilpa Shetty shared a motivational excerpt from a book, amid the controversy surrounding her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest. The inspirational quote shared by the actress on her Instagram Stories, highlighted the significance of not pausing due to adversities. In this page, Shilpa elaborated her take on life with a note that starts with a quote by French writer Simone de Beauvoir, “Live with no time out.” The paragraph emphasised to continue living fully even if ‘life becomes stressful’. Shilpa, amid her ongoing domestic troubles, is seeking solace in reading uplifting portions. “Our life’s clock keeps ticking no matter what. The only thing we truly have is time. Better to live every moment than to lose that time forever" read the book excerpt in her post. The actress also shared her mantra for life by writing “Live every moment.”

Shilpa’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra, was arrested by the Mumbai Police last month for having alleged connections to a pornography racket. The Police clarified that the investigation found no active role of Shilpa. She shared a long statement on social media in the aftermath of Raj’s arrest. “Most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course,” wrote the actress.

Shilpa recently resumed work after a month-long hiatus. Last week, Shilpa returned to the sets of dance reality show Super Dancer 4 as one of the judges. Reportedly, the actress was given a warm welcome by the showrunners and her co-judges Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor. This made her extremely emotional and left her teary-eyed on day one.

