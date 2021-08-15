Amid Raj Kundra's Arrest, Shilpa Shetty Wishes All Fellow Indians 'Happy Independence Day'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who has become relatively inactive on social media following her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in a pornography case, has wished everyone on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

The actress took to her Instagram account to share a post which read, “Wishing all my fellow Indians around the world a very Happy Independence Day." Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty have been named in an alleged case of fraud in Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow Police has served summon to Shilpa and her mother Sunanda in the alleged fraud case in the name of a wellness centre.

On July 19, Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested in a case related to the production of pornographic films. The crime branch of Mumbai Police also recorded Shilpa’s statement in connection with the case. As per police, Shetty was a director of Kundra’s firm for some time.

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty had issued a statement in the ongoing porn films case involving Raj Kundra’s arrest and requested people to respect their privacy, especially that of her children.

Shetty, 46, said the past few days have been “challenging on every front" and the family has battled a “lot of rumours and accusations."

