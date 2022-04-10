Amid Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding Rumours, Ayan Drops Brahmastra's Love Poster: 'Time Feels Right'

The biggest speculation right now is that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to get married on the 14th of April. While the two, and their immediate family have not opened up about it, it is almost confirmed that Ralia, as fans call them together, would be getting married this week. Amidst such speculations, the makers of Brahmāstra have released a poster of Ranbir and Alia together as Shiv and Isha. That’s not all, the makers have also shared a glimpse of soulful ‘Kesariya’ song.

Taking to his Instagram handle, director Ayan Mukerji shared the new poster, and the sneak peek of the song. Sung by Arijit Singh, it is soulful, melodious and potentially the next big romantic track. Sharing it, Ayan wrote, “‘Love is the Light!’ Part One: Shiva… is what this first chapter of Brahmāstra is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be… Part One: Love. Because at its core, Brahmāstra is about the Energy of Love. A Love - that spread like Fire, beyond the Movie, and into Life. So here it is, our Love Poster ! The Time feels Right for it… There is some extra love in the air these days ! 🙂

(And with it, a little piece of the magic of Kesariya, Pritam (Dada), Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit…)

Shiva & Isha.

Ranbir & Alia.

Love - The Greatest Astra!“

We are waiting for the song, as much as we are waiting for Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. Brahmāstra has been the first film that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt signed together, and it was also on the sets of this film that their love blossomed. The film was announced years back, and its release has been pushed for years now. It was a few weeks back that the final schedule of the film was wrapped.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus will release theatrically on 09.09.2022 in 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

