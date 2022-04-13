CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2022#Movies#ImranKhan#AliaRanbirWedding#SriLanka
Home » News » Movies » Amid Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding Rumours, Neetu Kapoor Shares Her Engagement Pic
1-MIN READ

Amid Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding Rumours, Neetu Kapoor Shares Her Engagement Pic

Amid Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's reported wedding prep, Neetu Kapoor shares pic from her engagement to Rishi Kapoor.

Amid Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's reported wedding prep, Neetu Kapoor shares pic from her engagement to Rishi Kapoor.

While all eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, Neetu Kapoor took fans down memory lane by sharing a picture from her engagement to Rishi Kapoor.

Entertainment Bureau

Neetu Kapoor walked down memory lane and shared a picture from her engagement to Rishi Kapoor on Wednesday morning. The veteran actor, who is currently surrounded with questions about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, took to Instagram to share a picture of her and Rishi to mark their engagement anniversary. In the black-and-white picture, a young Rishi was seen slipping the engagement ring onto Neetu’s finger while their families surrounded them.

Sharing the picture, Neetu said, “Fond memories of baisakhi day 😍 as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979." Neetu and Rishi’s romance bloomed in the mid-1970s. The couple tied the knot on January 22, 1980, almost a year after they were engaged.

The picture received love from many. Neetu and Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a string of heart emojis while fans dropped in compliments such as “Lovely couple," “Such a beautiful couple," and “Couple goals forever."

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Last week, Rishi and Neetu’s wedding invite had gone viral. The veteran stars’ hosted their wedding reception on January 23, 1980, for their friends and family members. The text on the viral card reads, “Mr and Mrs. Raj Kapoor request the pleasure of your company on the auspicious occasion of the marriage reception of their son Rishi (Grandson of Late Mr. and Mrs. Prithviraj Kapoor) with Neetu (Daughter of Mrs. Rajee Singh) on Wednesday the 23 January 1980.”

Meanwhile, Neetu is seemingly preparing for her son Ranbir’s wedding. Rumour has it that the Rockstar actor will be marrying his long-time girlfriend Alia Bhatt this week. Although the couple is tight-lipped about it, the preparations spotted at RK Studio, RK House, and Ranbir and Alia’s home signal that the wedding is indeed happening.

As per reports, the wedding ceremony will be an intimate affair, set to take place at Ranbir’s Bandra house Vaastu. The guest list reportedly features only family and a few close friends.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags
first published:April 13, 2022, 09:37 IST