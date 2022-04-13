Amid Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding Rumours, Neetu Kapoor Shares Her Engagement Pic

Neetu Kapoor walked down memory lane and shared a picture from her engagement to Rishi Kapoor on Wednesday morning. The veteran actor, who is currently surrounded with questions about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, took to Instagram to share a picture of her and Rishi to mark their engagement anniversary. In the black-and-white picture, a young Rishi was seen slipping the engagement ring onto Neetu’s finger while their families surrounded them.

Sharing the picture, Neetu said, “Fond memories of baisakhi day 😍 as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979." Neetu and Rishi’s romance bloomed in the mid-1970s. The couple tied the knot on January 22, 1980, almost a year after they were engaged.

The picture received love from many. Neetu and Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a string of heart emojis while fans dropped in compliments such as “Lovely couple," “Such a beautiful couple," and “Couple goals forever."

Last week, Rishi and Neetu’s wedding invite had gone viral. The veteran stars’ hosted their wedding reception on January 23, 1980, for their friends and family members. The text on the viral card reads, “Mr and Mrs. Raj Kapoor request the pleasure of your company on the auspicious occasion of the marriage reception of their son Rishi (Grandson of Late Mr. and Mrs. Prithviraj Kapoor) with Neetu (Daughter of Mrs. Rajee Singh) on Wednesday the 23 January 1980.”

Meanwhile, Neetu is seemingly preparing for her son Ranbir’s wedding. Rumour has it that the Rockstar actor will be marrying his long-time girlfriend Alia Bhatt this week. Although the couple is tight-lipped about it, the preparations spotted at RK Studio, RK House, and Ranbir and Alia’s home signal that the wedding is indeed happening.

As per reports, the wedding ceremony will be an intimate affair, set to take place at Ranbir’s Bandra house Vaastu. The guest list reportedly features only family and a few close friends.

