Akshay Kumar Rubbishes Rumours of Contesting LS Polls on BJP Ticket, Says 'Politics Not on My Agenda'
During a media interaction in the capital on Monday, Akshay Kumar was asked if he had any plans of contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2019.
Image: AP
Amid strong reports that the Bharatiya Janata Party has been considering fielding film star Akshay Kumar in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the actor has ruled out joining politics.
During a media interaction in the capital on Monday, the actor was asked if he had any plans of contesting the Lok Sabha elections.
"No, I won't be contesting any elections," Akshay said while addressing the press conference of his upcoming movie Kesari.
India Today also quoted the actor as saying, "Politics is not on my agenda. I feel what I am doing through my films, I will never be able to do that through politics."
There were rumours that the BJP was planning to field him from Amritsar.
This comes days after PM Narendra Modi tagged top politicians and actors, including Akshay, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and other prominent personalities on Twitter urging them to “encourage” people to vote in record numbers in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Akshay had responded to the PM, writing, "Well said @narendramodi ji. The true hallmark of a democracy lies in people’s participation in the electoral process. Voting has to be a superhit prem katha between our nation and its voters." (sic)
Akshay is currently gearing up for the release of Kesari and will also be seen in Good News, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 this year.
