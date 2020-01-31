Amid Rising Cases of Coronavirus in India, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted with Mask at Mumbai Airport
Ranbir Kapoor was spotted outside the Mumbai airport wearing a breathing mask. The Bollywood actor travels continuously and is seemingly keeping himself safe amid suspected cases of coronavirus in India.
Ranbir Kapoor
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency. Wuhan, China is the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus and now the death toll in the country has on Friday climbed to 213 with the number of confirmed cases totalling to 9,692.
Amid suspected cases of coronavirus rising in India, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted wearing a breathing mask while he was clicked by paparazzi outside the Mumbai airport. A few days ago, Sunny Leone had posted a picture of her family on social media in which they wore breathing masks to avoid being affected by the novel coronavirus. Ranbir is busy with the shooting of his upcoming project with Yash Raj Films--Shamshera-- and has been travelling to places. It is only sensible that Ranbir and others keep themselves safe by wearing a mask.
As he exited the airport, Ranbir was seen in casual wear. He sported a cream coloured T-shirt and beige pants. He completed his look with a cricket cap. Check out a video of Ranbir wearing breathing mask as he travels.
Meanwhile, six persons, suspected of being affected by the novel coronavirus, have been kept under observation at an isolation ward of RML hospital in New Delhi and their tests reports are awaited, hospital sources said on Friday.
India reported its first case of novel coronavirus in Kerala on Thursday and the patient has been kept in an isolation ward in the state, the Union health ministry has said.
The ministry has asked people to refrain from travelling to China and the states bordering Nepal -- Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim -- have stepped up vigil.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS)
