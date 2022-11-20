Amid RRR for Oscars Buzz, SS Rajamouli Attends Governors Awards In LA; Steals Show With His Stylish Look

RRR has generated quite an Oscar buzz! While the film was not selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards, director SS Rajamouli is pushing for RRR to be recognised by the Oscars committee by submitting the film for consideration in several categories. While we wait to see if RRR can achieve its Oscar dream, director SS Rajamouli was seen attending Governors Awards in Los Angeles.

The awards ceremony is a precursor event to the Oscars and is attended by several celebrities who receive honorary statuettes. In a video, shared by Variety on Twitter, Rajamouli was seen dressed in a crisp black suit and turning heads on the red carpet of the awards show. He posed for the cameras before he made his way to the ceremony.

In a picture now going viral, Rajamouli was seen posing with his son S S Karthikeya. The father-son duo looked handsome in matching tuxedos at the event.

Meanwhile, RRR has received much praise from several international filmmakers. RRR has been submitted under the ‘For your consideration’ campaign for 14 categories, including Best Actor for Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Best Supporting Actress for Alia Bhatt, Best Supporting Actor Ajay Devgn, and Best Picture.

Issuing a statement about submitting RRR for Oscar consideration, the filmmakers said, on Twitter, “We’re grateful to each & every one who loved our film and cheered us over the past few months. You made this journey possible. We applied to The Academy for Oscars consideration in general category. We wish our RRR family the best and thank them from the bottom of our hearts for making this possible. Here’s to continuing to win hearts and entertain audience worldwide."

