Amid RRR Promotions, Alia Bhatt Takes Time to Attend Friend's Wedding. Pics Here

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt values friendship, and she proved it again recently by making it to her friend’s wedding despite the busy schedule. The pictures of this wedding are circulating all over the internet and making the fans go crazy. People are loving the way Alia looked at the wedding. The actor has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film RRR. She has been seen promoting the SS Rajamouli directorial with her co-actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

And despite the promotional activities, Alia took time to go to her friend’s wedding. In the pictures coming out of the wedding, Alia can also be seen enjoying herself. The Bollywood diva is wearing a silver dress. Needless to say that the actor looks gorgeous.

With her shimmery dress, she is also wearing matching silver jewellery. The netizens are loving the way Alia has carried herself at the function. The actor recently went to Hyderabad for the promotions of RRR. Alia shared her experience of working with SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR with the media at this event. Alia said that she learnt the Telugu language for a year for the film RRR.

The actor said that she started learning Telugu over Zoom calls in lockdown. She added that when she was on the sets of RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR would always only talk in Telugu. Alia said that she also saw them pulling each other’s legs.

RRR is all set to hit the theatres on January 7, 2022. Besides, Alia will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra next.

