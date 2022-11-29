Amid Separation Rumours, Actor Bala Watches Film With Wife Elizabeth, Posts Photo

Bala, the younger brother of director Siruthai Siva, made his acting debut in Tamil with Anbu and later played the lead role in Malayalam films. He is probably best remembered for playing the protagonist’s younger brother in Ajith Kumar’s film Veeram. Bala was recently in the news for quite some time due to reports of a troubled marriage with his second wife Elizabeth. Rumours of them living separately and planning for divorce due to differences were widely reported by both Tamil and Malayalam media.

However, looks like either these were mere rumours or the couple have reconciled and gotten back together since Bala posted a photo of him and his wife Elizabeth, with her embracing him on his social media handle. This display of affection has laid all rumours to rest and proven that all is good between them.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Clbnj8Cv_sQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

If this was not enough to show that their marriage is problem free, the couple was even recently spotted watching a movie together. Bala arrived with Elizabeth to watch the first-day first show of the Malayalam film Shafeekkinte Santhosham, which features him in a prominent role. The couple were even seen holding hands as they walked into the theatre. Shafeekkinte Santhosham is helmed by Arun Pandalam and features Bala as Unni Mukundan’s best friend.

Bala was previously married to Amrutha Suresh in 2010 and they also have a daughter together. They divorced in 2016 due to irreconcilable differences between them. He then married Elizabeth in 2021. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Bala said that he wished that his daughter could attend the premiere of Shafeekkinte Santhosham with him but that would not happen since his daughter was being kept away from him by Amrutha and her now boyfriend and music composer Gopi Sundar.

