Amid Show Extension Rumours, Vishal Kotian To Re-enter Bigg Boss as Wild Card

Colors reality TV show Bigg Boss 15 witnessed something unprecedented last week when four contestants turned up as challengers. Akanksha Puri, Vishal Singh, Munmun Dutta and Surbhi Chandna spent a few days in the house as challenges to the existing contestants. It was earlier speculated that the show would have its grand finale in January, but now rumour has it the 15th season has been extended by 2 weeks.

Alongside extending the tenure of the show, rumours are flying thick and fast that there is going to be another wild card entry in Bigg Boss. This wild card is none other than Vishal Kotian, an ex-contestant of the show. Reports of his impending entry have created a lot of buzz among the fans. Viewers are now trying to make sense of what his entry may mean to the housemates.

Vishal had a great connection with Shamita Shetty, who used to consider him her brother.

According to a tweet from a handle called The Khabri, Bigg Boss 15 is going to see a lot of twists and turns in the last five weeks. The low TRPs of the show is forcing makers to introduce new things and wild cards. This is the main reason why Vishal Kotian is being brought back to the show.

Vishal was evicted from Bigg Boss house a few weeks back. He was an excellent player and was famous for his daily bulletin. Teh fans are eager to see him back and turn everything around in the show.

