Amid Wedding Rumours, Neha Kakkar Calls Rohanpreet Singh 'Mine' in New Romantic Post

It just might be the news of 2020 if the rumours surrounding Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh come true. Internet is abuzz with reports of them getting hitched by the end of the month and Neha's latest Instagram post seems to have given an official dating stamp to their rumoured relationship.

In an early Thursday post, the singer shared a romantic post with Rohanpreet and captioned it "You're mine". She also announced a hashtag for them, 'NehuPreet'. In the picture, the two can be seen flashing bright smiles as Neha leans on on Rohanpreet's shoulder. Take a look:

Also, Rohanpreet shared a post with Neha last month and captioned it as, "Shukar Hai Mere Rabba!" His post saw some adorable comments from Neha's siblings Sonu and Tony Kakkar.

For the unversed, Rohanpreet has a reality TV background and first appeared on a wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. It was centred around finding an ideal partner for actress Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra after their popular appearance in Bigg Boss 13. He has also participated in the musical reality show India’s Rising star and was the first runner up of Season 2.

The musical duo of Neha and Rohanpreet recently made a casual music video and Neha posted a part of the song to her Instagram story. The two were seen shaking a leg on her song 'Aaja Chal Vyaah Karwaiye Lockdown vich Katt Hone Kharche' (let’s get married in the lockdown, the expenses will be low due to lockdown).”

While such posts keep coming from the duo, they haven't confirmed their relationship officially nor they have addressed rumours around their wedding.