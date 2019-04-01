English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amid Wedding Rumours With Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Having Blast With Her Girl Gang in Maldives
Wedding bells are ringing in the near future for rumoured couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor as the Bollywood diva appears to already be celebrating her bachelorette party.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
Wedding bells are ringing in the near future for rumoured couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor as the Bollywood diva and a gaggle of her friends, including Vahbiz Mehta and Delnaz Daruwala, appear to already be celebrating her bachelorette party.
Malaika, who has been burning up the trends with reports surrounding her impending marriage with Arjun, is currently living her best life in Maldives, along with her girl gang. From hanging out on a boat and sipping on mojitos to exploring the island and munching on some late-night eats, Malaika has been making the most of her time with her girls, giving us all major vacation goals.
If you're feeling Malaika-Arjun's wedding fever, prepare for their big day by taking a look at the diva's epic party weekend:
As per the latest buzz, Arjun and Malaika will tie the knot on April 19. During a recent appearance on a chat show, Malaika was asked about their impending marriage reports, to which, the Bollywood diva replied, "This is all media made. Media is responsible for it."
Malaika announced her separation from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan in March 2016. They were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May 2017. They have one son together.
Malaika, who has been burning up the trends with reports surrounding her impending marriage with Arjun, is currently living her best life in Maldives, along with her girl gang. From hanging out on a boat and sipping on mojitos to exploring the island and munching on some late-night eats, Malaika has been making the most of her time with her girls, giving us all major vacation goals.
If you're feeling Malaika-Arjun's wedding fever, prepare for their big day by taking a look at the diva's epic party weekend:
As per the latest buzz, Arjun and Malaika will tie the knot on April 19. During a recent appearance on a chat show, Malaika was asked about their impending marriage reports, to which, the Bollywood diva replied, "This is all media made. Media is responsible for it."
Malaika announced her separation from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan in March 2016. They were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May 2017. They have one son together.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Promised to Work With Me, Says Saroj Khan Who is Out of Work Right Now
- IPL 2019 | Rajasthan Royals Have a Problem with Unadkat
- Sri Lanka Launches First Ever Electric 'Tuk Tuk'
- Grammy-Nominated Rapper Nipsey Hussle Shot Dead in Los Angeles
- Twitter Charges With Memes After Apple Cancels AirPower Wireless Mat
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results