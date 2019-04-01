Amid Wedding Rumours With Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Having Blast With Her Girl Gang in Maldives

Wedding bells are ringing in the near future for rumoured couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor as the Bollywood diva and a gaggle of her friends, including Vahbiz Mehta and Delnaz Daruwala, appear to already be celebrating her bachelorette party.Malaika, who has been burning up the trends with reports surrounding her impending marriage with Arjun, is currently living her best life in Maldives, along with her girl gang. From hanging out on a boat and sipping on mojitos to exploring the island and munching on some late-night eats, Malaika has been making the most of her time with her girls, giving us all major vacation goals.If you're feeling Malaika-Arjun's wedding fever, prepare for their big day by taking a look at the diva's epic party weekend:As per the latest buzz, Arjun and Malaika will tie the knot on April 19. During a recent appearance on a chat show, Malaika was asked about their impending marriage reports, to which, the Bollywood diva replied, "This is all media made. Media is responsible for it."Malaika announced her separation from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan in March 2016. They were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May 2017. They have one son together.