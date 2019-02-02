English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amidst Break-up with Himansh Kohli, Neha Kakkar Releases Her Version of 'Tera Ghata'
Singer Neha Kakkar and actor Himansh Kohli, had confirmed their relationship on national television, however, things reportedly turned sour between the couple and the two parted ways.
Singer Neha Kakkar and actor Himansh Kohli had confirmed their relationship on national television, however, things reportedly turned sour between the couple and the two parted ways. The speculations of their breakup started doing the rounds on social media after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. In fact, Neha even deleted most of her posts with Himansh from her profile.
Following their apparent break-up, the singer has released her version of 'Tera Ghata' which is now viral on social media. The song is originally composed, written and sung by Gajendra Verma.
Soon after Neha's version was up on YouTube her fans have been speculating that the song is dedicated to Himansh.
Lovingly referred to as Nehansh by their fans, Neha and the Yaariyan actor were said to be dating for most part of last year, but it seems the year ended with the end of the relationship as well. The two had starred in a video O Humsafar, together, and Himansh had admitted on the Indian Idol stage that Neha was more than just a friend to him.
They have apparently made their breakup ‘Insta-official’, unfollowing each other on Instagram. Neha also has deleted a large number of their couple photos.
Recently, taking to her Instagram stories the Dilbar singer admitted that she is going through one of the worst phases of her life.
Apart from this, a video from her recent performance in Ahmedabad has Neha breaking down on stage while singing Maahi Ve. During the song, she chokes up multiple times, and stops in between lines to wipe tears and steady her voice. Just before the song, she said that she dedicates it to those nursing a broken heart.
