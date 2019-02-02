LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Amidst Break-up with Himansh Kohli, Neha Kakkar Releases Her Version of 'Tera Ghata'

Singer Neha Kakkar and actor Himansh Kohli, had confirmed their relationship on national television, however, things reportedly turned sour between the couple and the two parted ways.

News18.com

Updated:February 2, 2019, 12:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amidst Break-up with Himansh Kohli, Neha Kakkar Releases Her Version of 'Tera Ghata'
Singer Neha Kakkar and actor Himansh Kohli, had confirmed their relationship on national television, however, things reportedly turned sour between the couple and the two parted ways.
Loading...
Singer Neha Kakkar and actor Himansh Kohli had confirmed their relationship on national television, however, things reportedly turned sour between the couple and the two parted ways. The speculations of their breakup started doing the rounds on social media after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. In fact, Neha even deleted most of her posts with Himansh from her profile.

Following their apparent break-up, the singer has released her version of 'Tera Ghata' which is now viral on social media. The song is originally composed, written and sung by Gajendra Verma.



Soon after Neha's version was up on YouTube her fans have been speculating that the song is dedicated to Himansh.



Lovingly referred to as Nehansh by their fans, Neha and the Yaariyan actor were said to be dating for most part of last year, but it seems the year ended with the end of the relationship as well. The two had starred in a video O Humsafar, together, and Himansh had admitted on the Indian Idol stage that Neha was more than just a friend to him.

They have apparently made their breakup ‘Insta-official’, unfollowing each other on Instagram. Neha also has deleted a large number of their couple photos.

Recently, taking to her Instagram stories the Dilbar singer admitted that she is going through one of the worst phases of her life.

Apart from this, a video from her recent performance in Ahmedabad has Neha breaking down on stage while singing Maahi Ve. During the song, she chokes up multiple times, and stops in between lines to wipe tears and steady her voice. Just before the song, she said that she dedicates it to those nursing a broken heart.

Follow @news18movies for more







Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram