Amidst Breakup Rumours, Rithvik Dhanjani Wishes Good Luck To Asha Negi For Her Show Baarish

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani. (Image: Instagram/ Asha Negi)

Rithvik recently posted a cryptic post a few days ago about the yoga of love and how "normal wasn't working."

  News18.com
  Last Updated: April 25, 2020, 10:07 AM IST
Since the past few days, rumours of Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani's breakup has been doing the rounds. Rithvik recently posted a cryptic post a few days ago about the yoga of love and how "normal wasn't working."

However, now Rithvik has wished good luck to Asha for her latest web series Baarish, leaving fans in confusion whether or not they are still together. Rithvik has posted a picture of Asha's new show and extended his best wishes to her.

Meanwhile, Asha, who stayed mum all this while, also shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story that read: “Every plant has their own requirements in order to grow... And so do people.”

Earlier, a report in Pinkvilla had quoted a source as saying, “The two have been dating each other for the longest time but things haven’t been too well between the two, of late. Apparently, they are currently on a break and are trying to see if it can go any further. But, the dent is already being felt by close friends.”

Rithvik and Asha have been in a relationship for over six years. They first met on the sets of the hit TV show Pavitra Rishta. The two also participated in the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 6, and even won the trophy. It's only last year that trouble started brewing. The two, who otherwise shared a lot of posts with each other on social media, have stopped putting pictures together.

