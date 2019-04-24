Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Amidst Divorce Nicolas Cage Breaks into ‘Emotional’ Karaoke Cover of Prince's 'Purple Rain'

Nicolas Cage broke into a rendition of 'Purple Rain' at a karaoke bar in Los Angeles. The actor is in a middle of a divorce case with his wife of four days Erika Koike.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 24, 2019, 4:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amidst Divorce Nicolas Cage Breaks into ‘Emotional’ Karaoke Cover of Prince's 'Purple Rain'
Nicolas Cage broke into a rendition of 'Purple Rain' at a karaoke bar in Los Angeles. The actor is in a middle of a divorce case with his wife of four days Erika Koike.
Loading...
Subtlety and Nicolas Cage rarely go hand in hand, as anybody who has followed the Oscar-winning actor’s movie career would know. Cage's over-the-top eruptions on screen have spawned numerous ‘Nic Cage Loses His S**t’ memes and videos. And recently, Cage was at his eccentric best as he let loose a revved-up rendition of Prince's classic song Purple Rain at a karaoke bar in Los Angeles.

See video here:



According to TMZ, the karaoke session took place in Los Angeles’ Koreatown.

“Nicolas Cage had something he clearly wanted to get off his chest when he hit up a karaoke bar ... because his rendition of "Purple Rain" was ... emotional,” TMZ reported.

The Leaving Las Vegas actor last month filed for an annulment from wife Erika Koike just four days after their marriage in Las Vegas. Cage has claimed that he was drunk at the time and “lacked understanding” and “reacted on impulse without the ability to recognise or understand the full impact of his actions”.

He added that Koike did not tell him about “the full nature and extend of her relationship with another person” and that “such conflict in personalities and dispositions that are so deep as to render the two incompatible in marriage”.

Koike claimed that she was willing to cooperate with the annulment but said she was seeking spousal support for apparent loss of earnings.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram