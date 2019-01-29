English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
These Years Have Impacted Me Financially, Mentally: Hansal Mehta on Fallout With Kangana Ranaut
Amidst 'Manikarnika' row, Hansal Mehta opened up about his decision of maintaining a stoic silence on Apurva Asrani and Kangana Ranaut's tussle over the writing credits in 'Simran'.
Amidst 'Manikarnika' row, Hansal Mehta opened up about his decision of maintaining a stoic silence on Apurva Asrani and Kangana Ranaut's tussle over the writing credits in 'Simran'.
As the controversy over Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika, where the film’s original director Krish has claimed that the actress seized the project by taking first credit in direction when she "didn’t deserve it", mounts, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who was mired in a similar controversy in 2017, has broken his silence.
Hansal opened up about his decision of maintaining a stoic silence on Apurva Asrani and Kangana Ranaut's tussle over the writing credits in Simran. In a lengthy post on Twitter, the director said that the past two years have "impacted me financially, mentally and physically."
"Many people keep dragging me into the controversies around Kangana Ranaut that seem to erupt from time to time. For the last time - Simran is a closed chapter as far as I am concerned. The details of what really transpired during the film will remain a closed chapter as far as I am concerned. The details of what really transpired during the film will remain a painful chapter of my life that might find their way in a memoir pleasure on social media. I chose to remain silent before the film released because there was no way I could sabotage a film that had the efforts of so many people at stake. I chose to remain silent after the release because I was relieved that the film was finally out and I did not want to re-live what I had endured. I had to move on for my own sanity. The past two years have been difficult, very difficult. These years have impacted me financially, mentally and physically. I am dealing with my losses in the most constructive manner possible and in the only way I know - by moving on, by living a fuller life, by working doubly hard and by steering clear of people whose presence in my personal and professional life could be toxic. To each his own. A prayer for peace and happiness to all. Heartfelt gratitude to family, friends and colleagues for always being there. And a special thank you to those who revel in calling me names - the attention you give me indeed flattering," read Hansal's post.
Meanwhile, Apurva launched a fresh attack on Kangana by calling her an "insecure" and claimed, just like Manikarnika, she made Simran all about her, too, by "deleting" other actors lines".
In an interview with SpotboyE, director Krish also said that he didn't know "how Kangana can sleep well by taking the first credit in direction (in Manikarnika) when she does not deserve it."
When he was asked about how much of his portions Kangana cut from the film, he said, “Difficult to say. But I think Kangana has done 20-25 per cent of the first half. I didn’t shoot a song and I didn’t shoot her entry scene. In the second half, she has even re-shot some scenes which I had done in a different way. But it’s okay now. The film is looking brilliant. I am happy that she didn’t spoil it much.”
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Hansal opened up about his decision of maintaining a stoic silence on Apurva Asrani and Kangana Ranaut's tussle over the writing credits in Simran. In a lengthy post on Twitter, the director said that the past two years have "impacted me financially, mentally and physically."
"Many people keep dragging me into the controversies around Kangana Ranaut that seem to erupt from time to time. For the last time - Simran is a closed chapter as far as I am concerned. The details of what really transpired during the film will remain a closed chapter as far as I am concerned. The details of what really transpired during the film will remain a painful chapter of my life that might find their way in a memoir pleasure on social media. I chose to remain silent before the film released because there was no way I could sabotage a film that had the efforts of so many people at stake. I chose to remain silent after the release because I was relieved that the film was finally out and I did not want to re-live what I had endured. I had to move on for my own sanity. The past two years have been difficult, very difficult. These years have impacted me financially, mentally and physically. I am dealing with my losses in the most constructive manner possible and in the only way I know - by moving on, by living a fuller life, by working doubly hard and by steering clear of people whose presence in my personal and professional life could be toxic. To each his own. A prayer for peace and happiness to all. Heartfelt gratitude to family, friends and colleagues for always being there. And a special thank you to those who revel in calling me names - the attention you give me indeed flattering," read Hansal's post.
Many people keep dragging me into the controversies around Kangana Ranaut that seem to erupt from time to time. For the last time - Simran is a closed chapter as far as i am concerned. The details of what really transpired during the film will remain a.. pic.twitter.com/fGafyuxq3Z— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 28, 2019
Meanwhile, Apurva launched a fresh attack on Kangana by calling her an "insecure" and claimed, just like Manikarnika, she made Simran all about her, too, by "deleting" other actors lines".
In an interview with SpotboyE, director Krish also said that he didn't know "how Kangana can sleep well by taking the first credit in direction (in Manikarnika) when she does not deserve it."
When he was asked about how much of his portions Kangana cut from the film, he said, “Difficult to say. But I think Kangana has done 20-25 per cent of the first half. I didn’t shoot a song and I didn’t shoot her entry scene. In the second half, she has even re-shot some scenes which I had done in a different way. But it’s okay now. The film is looking brilliant. I am happy that she didn’t spoil it much.”
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Curious Case of Tata Motors: The Company That Is Getting Younger
- Captain Marvel Beats Avengers Endgame Heroes, Becomes Most Powerful Superhero in MCU: Kevin Feige
- Kangana Ranaut's Sister to Manikarnika Co-director Krish Jagarlamudi: Calm Down, Leave Her Alone
- I-League: Real Kashmir Beat Chennai City 1-0 for Second Time to Remain in Title Hunt
- Reliance Jio Celebrations Pack: Get Additional 10GB Data for Free
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results