News18.com

Updated:October 28, 2018, 7:49 PM IST
Amidst Marriage Rumours, This Photo of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Goes Viral
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor did little to quell the rumours of their alleged affair as they partied hard with the former's sister Amrita Arora.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have done little to quell the rumours of their alleged affair as they partied hard with Malaika's sister Amrita Arora and their close pals Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla.

The event was apparently Malaika's birthday bash which was hosted by her industrialist friends Tanya and Arvind Dubash.

On Sunday, Poonawalla took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the bash. In one of the photos, we see Malaika pose with her girl squad as Arjun stands close to her.

"Super stunning and fun evening," Poonawalla captioned the post.

Take a look:



Recently, a picture of the rumoured couple walking hand-in-hand at the Milan airport went viral on social media. It was reported that Arjun accompanied Malaika to Italy where they celebrated the latter's 45th birthday together.

According to a report in Filmfare, Arjun and Malaika are quite serious about each other and planning to take things a step further, next year. "Malaika and Arjun are extremely fond of each other. They have never really spoken about each other but they are extremely happy in their own personal space. In a steady relationship now, Malaika and Arjun plan to take their relationship to next level and tie the knot next year," a source told Filmfare.

On Wednesday, filmmaker and TV show host Karan Johar asked Malaika about her Europe trip on the sets of India's Got Talent which she avoided. In the video posted on Instagram, Karan can be seen asking Malaika about who accompanied her on the trip. Malaika left the question unanswered.



On the work front, Arjun was last seen with Parineeti Chopra in Namaste England, while Malaika is busy hosting her TV shows.

