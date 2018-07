Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan Fuel Reunion Rumours During Recent Movie Date; Watch Video

Divorce is not always the end of celebrity relationships. There have been instances when celebrity couples have reconciled after parting ways. Amidst rumours that Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan might have had a change of heart, the divorced couple was spotted enjoying a movie date with their younger son Hridhaan Roshan.So is the estranged couple thinking of a remarriage? If sources are to be believed, Khan and Roshan are just trying hard to spend quality time with their children. “A remarriage between Sussanne and Hrithik at the moment is more of wishful thinking. They are right now taking out time together whenever the need arises to be with their children and making sure that they get the best from their parents," a report in Deccan Chronicle read.Roshan and Khan, who were childhood sweethearts, had tied the knot in 2000 after a four-year-long relationship. The actor had given a blockbuster Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in the same year. The couple was granted divorce in 2014.