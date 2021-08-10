Amidst Speculations About Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Nakuul Mehta Poses with a Script

Actor Nakuul Mehta took to Instagram to share pictures, in which he is seen seated with a script. “🎵Smell of a brand new screenplay.. 🎥📝What am I prepping for? Wrong answers only!!,” he wrote alongside the pictures. Nakuul has been roped in for the second season of Ekta Kapoor’s show, Bade Acche Lagte Hain. The makers have reportedly zeroed in on actress Disha Parmar for the lead role opposite Nakuul.

Disha, who recently tied the knot with Bigg Boss 14 runner-up, singer Rahul Vaidya, will be the new face of the second season. Disha and Nakuul have previously worked together in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, which earned positive reviews from the audience. The show ended in 2014. In the show, Nakuul essayed the character of Aditya and Disha played Pankhuri.

The first season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead. The show garnered immense popularity, thanks to the crackling chemistry between the lead actors.

Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi was also approached for the role opposite Nakuul. However, the actress confirmed that she was not doing the show. During a live session on Instagram, Divyanka admitted that she was approached for the role and had even given a look test, but later turned down the offer, stating she could not relate to the character.

