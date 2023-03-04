The Telugu action-thriller Amigos hit the theatres on February 10. The film received a mixed response from the audiences. Written and directed by Rajendra Reddy, the film features Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the lead, along with Brahmaji, Nithin Prasanna and Ashika Ranganath. As per the trade reports, Amigos witnessed disastrous collections at the box office. Reportedly, the film collected only Rs 6.55 crore worldwide by the end of its theatrical run. In Telugu states, the film collected Rs 5.45 crore. The film was made at a budget of Rs 11.30 crore. According to film trade analysts, the total loss incurred by this film is Rs 5.45 crore.

Here’s the area-wise collection data: Nizam- Rs 3.8 crore, Ceded- Rs 1.1 crore, Andhra- Rs 4.2 crore, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana total - Rs 9.10 crore, Rest of India- Rs 0.80 crore, and Overseas Rs- 1.40 crore.

Kalyan Ram’s previous film Bimbisara did great business at the box office. The blockbuster film is currently streaming on Zee5. Recently, the movie was aired on television and achieved good ratings. Bimbisara premiered on Zee Telugu, and got a TRP rating of 11.5, making it the film with the highest TRP rating in Kalyan Ram’s career.

In Amigos, Kalyan Ram appeared in three different roles — an entrepreneur named Siddharth, Manjunath as a software engineer and a gangster named Michael. His performance as a hero-cum-villain is much liked by the audience. The movie’s storyline revolves around a young man Siddharth (Kalyan Ram), who runs a family business. He is astonished to find his doppelgangers Manjunath and Michael. After meeting up in Goa, they come to Hyderabad to help Siddarth win over Ishika’s love (Ashika Ranganath). But, things take a drastic turn when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) swings into action to catch Michael. What will be Michael’s next plan and how will it affect the lives of Siddharth and Manjunath, this is what the story is all about.

Amigos’ OTT release has already been revealed by the film’s team. The movie will be available on Netflix and is expected to premiere on March 10.

Kalyan Ram is currently shooting for Devil, a Telugu action-thriller directed by Naveen Medaram. He will be seen helming the role of a British secret agent in this film.

