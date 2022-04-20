Amit Behl, Who Plays Farooq Abdullah in The Kashmir Files, Says He 'Never Expected the Film to Be Such a Big Hit'

Actor Amit Behl has worked in more than 150 TV shows till now. Amit has proved his mettle in a number of films and web shows as well as daily soaps. The 56-year-old actor was recently seen in Anupam Kher starrer much-loved film The Kashmir Files. The actor essayed the role of former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah in the film. In a conversation with News18.com, while speaking about his role, Amit shared that he didn’t expect the film to be a huge hit. He also shared tid-bits about his TV show Brij Ke Gopal and why mythological serials will always be watched.

Sharing how he landed the role of the former J&K CM and his experience of working on The Kashmir Files, Amit said, “I did the film primarily because Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi are my really old friends. I almost started my career with Pallavi’s co-production Aarohan and Vivek Agnihotri directed it. When I got a call for TKF, I knew that they will never cast me in a bad role, and I did it. I loved going back on the sets with Vivek. I never expected that it will be such a big hit, and the fact is really extraordinary that it is a hit. I’m glad for everybody that turned out to be a huge hit at the box office.”

The actor, who has done a number of films as well as TV shows, talked about the major difference he found between the two. “I did a very small guest appearance in The Kashmir Files. That one-and-a-half-minute scene suddenly created a big impact because people pay money and go to the theatre. In television, you do the same effort, but when you look into the mystery of paying for the ticket to the theatre, it creates a different effect because of the magic of cinema. Television has a different magic. You are in people’s homes when you are on TV, it gives you great outreach. I think the world over, television, cinema, and now OTT, have their different spaces and we have to appreciate them all.”

Amit is currently starring in the mythological drama Brij Ke Gopal on Dangal TV. The show is about Lord Krishna and Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. This has been shot at the time of atrocities when Lord Chaitanya makes a plea to save the people, and calls out to Lord Krishna for saving them. The actor shared his thoughts on why these mythological serials are always a hit.

“We have already aired the first and second episodes and the response is phenomenal. It is because the show is mythological in nature, and it is deeply integrated into Indian roots. Whether we talk about Radha Krishna, Mahabharata, or Ramayana, every show exploring the socio-mytho space is always going to be exciting because sociology, mythology, and history, religion are deeply embedded in us. So, this genre, if it is made well, it will always do well.”

The actor, who has worked in the first-ever TV serial ‘Shanti’ (1994-1997) that aired on Doordarshan, spoke about the subjects that are currently being explored on television shows. He touched upon the evolution of content on TV over the years and what he believes is the formula to a successful TV series.

Amit said that the content on television needs to evolve, and some of the shows even become a habit of people over time. “Some shows become a habit and people are hooked to them, irrespective of the external distractions at home. Shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Yeh Rishta Kyaa Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and now recently Anupamaa, have been doing well because the content is constantly being rehashed, and these have also become people’s habit. You also have to credit the makers of TV shows that last a long time.”

Talking about his upcoming projects, the actor shared that he is working on a film, The Conversion, and the shooting of an MX Player show, Zakhm, is going on.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.