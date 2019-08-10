Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Amit Sadh and Girlfriend Annabel DaSilva Call it Quits: Report

As per an entertainment website, Amit Sadh and Annabel DaSilva have amicably parted ways and have decided to stay in touch, but not as lovers.

News18.com

Updated:August 10, 2019, 9:41 AM IST
Amit Sadh and Girlfriend Annabel DaSilva Call it Quits: Report
Image of Amit Sadh, Annabel DaSilva, courtesy of Instagram
Amit Sadh, whose Zee5 original film Barot House released over the week, has parted ways with his girlfriend Annabel DaSilva (Sarkaar 3) after one year of dating the model-actress. The two industry artists started dating in 2018 and posted various loved up images of themselves from road trips to Nainital, Manali and vacation in London on social media.

As per timesofindia.com, Amit and Annabel have amicably parted ways and have decided to stay in touch, but not as lovers. A source with the knowledge told the website, "The split was amicable. Amit and Annabel were quite serious about each other. But things didn’t work out. They have decided to stay in touch, but not as lovers.”

View this post on Instagram

💛 #lakme #meuamor

A post shared by Annabel DaSilva (@annabelcd) on

Read: Barot House Movie Review: Child Actor Aaryan Menghji Steals the Show in Offbeat Mystery Thriller

Talking about his latest film Barot House, Amit spoke in detail about how he prepared for one of most dark roles of his career. About working in digital space, he said, "The web is not a new thing. Actors like Matthew McConaughey and Kevin Spacey have been working in the medium. In India Akshay (Kumar) sir is going to be on it soon. I did Breathe with Maddy (Madhavan) sir. Right now Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin, Abhishek Bachchan are on the web. We all know its power and it's still going to grow."

Read: I Dug Into My Memories of Unresolved Issues with My Father for Barot House, Says Amit Sadh

Follow @News18Movies for more

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
