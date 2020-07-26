Amit Sadh Asks 'Big Guys' To Pay Hairstylists, Make-up Artists, Helpers

Actor Amit Sadh recently took to Twitter to ask the "big guys," renowned actors of Bollywood to pay their crew, including hairstylists, make-up artists and helpers. He said that these people need to revive after not working for more than four months due to the pandemic.

He tweeted, "I know we have started to work and from home ... but guys ... big people ... please pay hair , make up , spots ...( helpers ) they need to start and revive ... !! I will be fighting fr them .. and their wages . ! Pranaam !"

I know we have started to work and from home ... but guys ... big people ... please pay hair , make up , spots ...( helpers ) they need to start and revive ... !! I will be fighting fr them .. and their wages . ! Pranaam ! 🙏 — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) July 22, 2020

May actors have started shooting or dubbing from home due to the lockdown. Actress Raveena Tandon had previously shared that she was going the "aatmnirbhar" way by working from home

The work-from-home step has been taken after many teams saw a spike in Covid-19 cases after resuming shoot. One of the major teams to be affected by Covid-19 was Kasautii Zindagii Kay after lead actor Parth Samthaan was tested people. Along with this, two watchmen and a member of Aamna Shariff's team also contracted the Coronavirus. Hence lead actress Erica Fernandes and the rest, recently started shooting from home.

Amit's Breathe Into The Shadows co-star Abhishek Bachchan along with megastar Big B, wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya also contracted Covid-19. Amit himself was tested as he dubbed in the same studio as Abishek but he was diagnosed Covid-19 negative.

Amit will be next seen in Anu Menon's Shakuntala Devi and Tigmanshu Dhulia's Yaara.