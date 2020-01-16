Take the pledge to vote

Amit Sadh Confirms Breakup with Model Annabel DaSilva, Says He is 'Ready to be Taken'

Actor Amid Sadh has confirmed his breakup with Brazilian model Annabel DaSilva admist breakup rumours doing rounds since last year. The couple had that made their relationship official in October 2018.

January 16, 2020
Amit Sadh Confirms Breakup with Model Annabel DaSilva, Says He is 'Ready to be Taken'
Actor Amid Sadh has confirmed his breakup with Brazilian model Annabel DaSilva admist breakup rumours doing rounds since last year. The couple had that made their relationship official in October 2018.

Actor Amid Sadh has confirmed his breakup with Brazilian model Annabel DaSilva admist breakup rumours doing rounds since last year. The couple had that made their relationship official in October 2018.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted him as saying, “It’s absolutely true. I am absolutely single and ready to be taken.” While the duo had ringed in New Year 2018 together in London and Paris, reports hinted that the two had split towards the end of the year. The actor had also deleted pictures of their holiday from his Instagram.

Annabel had made the relationship official in October by posting a picture whose caption read, “No amount of words can express how thankful I am for all you’ve done and all that you continue to do. You’re the best.”

The same report says that Amit and Annabel had met at a gym and instantly hit it off. The actor had been training to bulk up for a film role while Annabel had been prepping for a body-building assignment, and bonded over their “passion for fitness and travelling.”

Talking about Annabel in happier times, Amit had said, "I’ve never been so happy and I’m grateful to her for that. She’s one of the most amazing human beings I’ve met. She personifies happiness — she’s always smiling. I think I’ve also caught on to the habit. Earlier, I was closed and unsure. I hope we can make a difference to each other’s lives, she already has. We are extremely involved in each other’s lives. As I said, we are a normal couple. When it becomes special, it’s a problem. When you love someone, it should come easily. Annabel has taught me the power of little things.”

Amit will next be seen in Shakuntala Devi biopic starring Vidya Balan. It is based on the life of the late mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi.

