Amit Sadh Dating British Actress Vivien Monory? Here's What We Know

Actor Amit Sadh has always had “no comments” when it came to opening up about his love life. But it is now being reported that the actor is dating English actress Vivien Monory. The two lovebirds met when Amit went on a trip to London last year, an undisclosed source confirmed.

A source told Hindustan Times, “Sadh and Monory started dating almost seven months ago. They’re quite serious about each other. However, given how both are extremely private, they don’t wish to make it official and go public. They meet often, with Sadh travelling countries for his lady love. Monory also visited India and explored the country with him. The couple went on a trip in November last year. Sadh also travelled to celebrate Monory’s 26th birthday in February.”

Vivien Monory appeared in the 2019 movie Ordinary Love with actor Liam Neeson. In addition to acting, she is also a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athlete. The source continued that the couple shared a love for motor bikes and that the two of them are “adrenaline junkies”. When asked about the relationship, Amit Sadh had “no comments”, while Monory was unreachable.

On the work front, Amit is currently filming for the third season of Breathe: Into the Shadows, and is all set to return as officer Kabir Sawant. The web show will also star Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. Amit is known for his roles in films such as Kai Po Che (2013), the comedy Guddu Rangeela (2015), and the political thriller Sarkar 3 (2017). He began his acting career from Star Plus teen drama Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, and later appeared in television reality show Bigg Boss Season 1.

Amit dated Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa for several years before breaking up in 2010. The two had also participated in the reality show Nach Baliye as a pair.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.