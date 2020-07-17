Amit Sadh Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts at the Age of 16

The untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has highlighted the importance of mental health in any profession, in the country. Many actors have opened up about their struggles with mental health issues since then.

Amit Sadh, who was Sushant's co-star in his debut film Kai Po Che opened up about having suicidal thoughts at the age of 16. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said that it takes courage to open about one's weaknesses.

“I think it takes courage. I think it is a sign of strength when you admit you are wrong, weak or failing. The only thing is, you have to be lucky and blessed to have an environment and people around you who don’t kick you in ba**s when you tell them that you are falling,” he said.

The actor said that a safe environment should be created for people going through a hard time emotionally. “That’s the change we need to bring in society, each other and ourselves, that when we find situations like this, are we equipped to help those people rather than judging them and actually crucifying them and making life more hell for them,” he added.

Amit Sadh last appeared in Breathe Into The Shadows, the Amazon Prime series that marks the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen.

He will be next seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Zee5 film Yaara and Anu Menon's Shakuntala Devi, releasing on Amazon Prime.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).