Amit Sadh Shares Sonu Sood Gave Him a Break in Movies

Amit Sadh recently revealed that Sonu Sood gave him the first break of his career. Amit took to social media to congratulate Sonu for his recently launched book titled I Am No Messiah. Amit called Sonu an "amazing person who is always ready to help" while congratulating him in a tweet.

Remembering how because of Sonu he could make a career in the film industry, Amit explained that his first break was given by the philanthropist. Amit stated that though people are talking about Sonu's goodness only now, it is not something new. He heaped praises and penned a note of gratitude for Sonu. In a series of tweets, Amit also thanked Sonu for "teaching us a way to give back" to society and revealed that has been doing good for many years.

He shared the cover picture of Sonu's newly launched book and expressed that he is proud of him.

Not many know that my first break was given to me by Sonu bhai. It's because of him where I am today. This goodness that he is doing now that people are talking about is not something that is just activated. I think he has been doing this from many many years. https://t.co/B7vBz67T3J — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) December 27, 2020

Overwhelmed by Amit's note for him, Sonu replied to his post on Twitter. Sonu shared Amit was born to rule and write his own destiny. Sonu further added that it was fortunate that he got to be a catalyst in his amazing journey. "So proud of you my brother. Keep adding feathers to your cap," Sonu wrote in response to Amit's tweet for him.

To this, Amit extended heartfelt gratitude. He thanked Sonu for his kind words and stated they meant a lot to him. He also promised that he will work harder to make him prouder. "And Thankyou for leading the right way and for all the inspiration (sic)," wrote Amit.

Sonu bhai .. thankyou for your words ... they mean so much to me ... and I will work harder to make you prouder ...And Thankyou for leading the right way and for all the inspiration .. hope we meet soon !! Lots of love ❤️ https://t.co/Am0ffzvkxH — Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) December 27, 2020

Sonu has been making headlines for his humanitarian work for a while now. He was noticed widely for helping thousands of people during the lockdown period. Amit was last seen in web series including Breathe: Into the Shadows and Avrodh: The Siege Within. He also played an important role in Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi.