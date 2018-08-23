English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amit Sadh to be Seen as an Army Officer in Web Series Based on Uri Attacks
Amit Sadh will be seen playing the role of an Army officer in a web series inspired by the Uri attacks.
Amit Sadh will be seen playing the role of an Army officer in a web series inspired by the Uri attacks.
Loading...
Amit Sadh will be seen playing the role of an Army officer in a web series inspired by the Uri attacks.
Applause Entertainment, the content studio from the Aditya Birla Group, is set to bring a gritty, realistic and dramatic recounting of the September 2016 terror attacks and India's surgical strikes.
Titled India Strikes - 10 Days, is based on the first chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book India's Most Fearless.
It is a multi-season web series featuring Amit in the lead, who in the past has acted in a web series Breathe for Amazon Prime Video.
"I am excited to get associated on a thrilling series based on a real mission which is one of the most challenging roles I have done so far. My character offers scope to display a fresh side of me as an actor - Major Tango is someone that has many shades to him bravery, a host of emotions, and everything in between," Amit, who was recently seen in Gold, said in a statement.
The series is being directed by Raj Acharya, who has previously directed The Battle Of Saragarhi on Discovery Jeet.
"We want to tell our audiences this true story through an intense narrative and transport them into a world of drama and emotions," Raj said.
Sameer Nair, CEO Applause Entertainment said, "'India Strikes - 10 Days' highlights the role of our security forces in protecting our country and people."
The filming begins soon in Mumbai and Kashmir, and the show is expected to stream early next year.
Also Watch
Applause Entertainment, the content studio from the Aditya Birla Group, is set to bring a gritty, realistic and dramatic recounting of the September 2016 terror attacks and India's surgical strikes.
Titled India Strikes - 10 Days, is based on the first chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book India's Most Fearless.
It is a multi-season web series featuring Amit in the lead, who in the past has acted in a web series Breathe for Amazon Prime Video.
"I am excited to get associated on a thrilling series based on a real mission which is one of the most challenging roles I have done so far. My character offers scope to display a fresh side of me as an actor - Major Tango is someone that has many shades to him bravery, a host of emotions, and everything in between," Amit, who was recently seen in Gold, said in a statement.
The series is being directed by Raj Acharya, who has previously directed The Battle Of Saragarhi on Discovery Jeet.
"We want to tell our audiences this true story through an intense narrative and transport them into a world of drama and emotions," Raj said.
Sameer Nair, CEO Applause Entertainment said, "'India Strikes - 10 Days' highlights the role of our security forces in protecting our country and people."
The filming begins soon in Mumbai and Kashmir, and the show is expected to stream early next year.
Also Watch
-
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Poco F1 vs OnePlus 6: It is a Neck-And-Neck Battle That Might See OnePlus 6 Losing
- Team India Garners Praise After Dominant Victory at Trent Bridge
- Govt Asks WhatsApp to Set up India Entity, Find Solution to Trace Origin of Fake Messages
- Nokia 6.1 Plus With Display Notch, Dual Cameras Launched in India For Rs 15,999
- Teens Spending More Time on Social Media, Less Time Reading Finds
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...