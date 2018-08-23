Amit Sadh to be Seen as an Army Officer in Web Series Based on Uri Attacks

Amit Sadh will be seen playing the role of an Army officer in a web series inspired by the Uri attacks.Applause Entertainment, the content studio from the Aditya Birla Group, is set to bring a gritty, realistic and dramatic recounting of the September 2016 terror attacks and India's surgical strikes.Titled India Strikes - 10 Days, is based on the first chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book India's Most Fearless.It is a multi-season web series featuring Amit in the lead, who in the past has acted in a web series Breathe for Amazon Prime Video."I am excited to get associated on a thrilling series based on a real mission which is one of the most challenging roles I have done so far. My character offers scope to display a fresh side of me as an actor - Major Tango is someone that has many shades to him bravery, a host of emotions, and everything in between," Amit, who was recently seen in Gold, said in a statement.The series is being directed by Raj Acharya, who has previously directed The Battle Of Saragarhi on Discovery Jeet."We want to tell our audiences this true story through an intense narrative and transport them into a world of drama and emotions," Raj said.Sameer Nair, CEO Applause Entertainment said, "'India Strikes - 10 Days' highlights the role of our security forces in protecting our country and people."The filming begins soon in Mumbai and Kashmir, and the show is expected to stream early next year.