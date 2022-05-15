Amit Sadh Took 40-50 Retakes for His First Shot: ‘Neena Gupta, Nupur Asthana Said I Didn’t Know How to Act’

Amit Sadh is now a popular name in the Hindi film industry. The actor has been part of some of the most appreciated films like Phoonk 2, Kai Po Che, Sarkar 3, Gold, Super 30. He has also made his presence felt on OTT with series like Breathe, Jeet Ki Zid and Avrodh. Now, in a recent interview, he has recalled that he was so bad with his first shot that a meeting was called, and a discussion was held as to whether he could be a part of his debut project.

Amit Sadh had made his debut with Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr where he played the male lead Adi (Aditya Bhargav). In an interview with Indian Express, Amit Sadh recalled not knowing anything about acting at all. But, when he learnt that Neena Gupta was making a serial, his friend dropped his picture at the office, and he had been auditioned to play one of the cronies to the villain, the ones who stand behind the antagonist. But, destiny had other plans and he landed as the hero.

He recalled that his first day at shoot was horrible and revealed, “It was a very simple scene where I enter on a bike, park it, say hi to a girl and walk up the stairs. I took 40-50 retakes and gave a very bad shot. We managed to finish the shoot, but then the team called a meeting and discussed that I was taking a lot of time to perform. Everyone including Neena Gupta, director Nupur Asthana and others said I was so bad and didn’t know how to act. But then they discussed that there’s something in my eyes and I had the energy, so I should stay. They believed that I will learn on set.”

He also added, “I wasn’t nervous. But you do feel ashamed for not being able to do a simple thing. So, it was more of a feeling of insult. I think the team lowered their level of expectation, because they knew I cannot do any better than this (laughs). But, I kept working hard and slowly showed improvement.”

Well, things have changed from there for the good, and now Amit Sadh is a dependable name in the industry.

