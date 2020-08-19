Amit Sadh, Vidyut Jammwal and Vijay Varma on Dealing with Personal Truths

Not long ago, actor Amit Sadh spoke about how he was banned from the television industry. He says that it was Vidyut Jammwal who gave him the strength to talk about it.

Amit said, "I had become so quiet that I had stopped realising that it’s time to speak up, stand up, and get rid of the fear. And then I encountered Vidyut, a guy who speaks without any manipulation. And then he (Vidyut) asked me, 'why don't you speak up?' So today, if I am able to speak without any fear, it is because of Vidyut."

Vidyut, on the other hand, credits his straightforwardness to his background.

"We all are strong beings. Everybody over here is a success story. For people who come from outside the city and just survive over here and are able to pay their rent, it is a success already. And from where I come, I am the biggest achiever I know. When I come to a city like Bombay, I know that I could be just pulled down. But that does not stop me from doing what I want to. This is the army background,” said Vidyut.

Vijay Varma, however, feels he still has not learnt how to come out with his truth.

Vijay said, “You go quiet, you get scared and you are fearful. You don't know what will happen if I say this. You are scared of your own words. Frankly, I haven't learnt how to come out with my truth, the only place I can come out with my truth is through my work. So all the pent up anger I have against the system led me to understand that I have to play a very long inning here."