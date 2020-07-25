MOVIES

Amit Sadh Warns of Fake Twitter Account Pretending to be His Digital Team

Amit Sadh is generally quite active on Twitter and personally replies to messages from fans and followers.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: July 25, 2020, 8:36 PM IST
Actor Amit Sadh has warned of a fake Twitter account that pretends to communicate on his behalf on social media.

The account goes by the name of @Team_AmitSadh. The actor has clarified he is not associated with any such account and directly communicates with fans from his own account.

"Hey u lovely people! There has been an overpouring of love from you all and I'm truly touched. But I request u all to not make accounts like @Team_AmitSadh as it misguides people. I want to clarify it's not associated with me. I connect with my fans directly and will always!" Amit tweeted on Saturday, from his verified account @TheAmitSadh.

The actor is generally quite active on Twitter and personally replies to messages from fans and followers.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in a web series based on the Uri surgical strike of September, 2016. Titled Avrodh: The Siege Within, the series casts Amit in the role of Major Tango, an on-screen version of the real-life hero who spearheaded the mission.

