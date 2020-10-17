Amit Shah on Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Doubts were Raised Since Day One

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a conversation with Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, has talked about whether the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is a political issue in the forthcoming Bihar elections.

He said, “I don’t know how much the case has become a political issue on the ground. Even if it has become an issue, we are not the reason behind it. Had it been given to the CBI earlier, it wouldn’t have become an issue. Doubts were raised since day one. We didn’t pass the order, the Supreme Court did. I believe that be it Sushant Singh or anyone, there should be investigation in case of unnatural death.”

He also opened up about the ‘shrill’ narrative and ‘media trial’ around the 34-year-old actor’s death. He said, “I am very clear that there shouldn’t be any media trial. If there is any lack in investigation or an attempt to sabotage the case then you’re free to question. It’s media’s right and duty. But to stretch an issue for the sake of TRPs is not right.”

That led to him answering a question about the alleged drugs nexus in Bollywood. Shah is of the opinion that the drugs-related problem shouldn’t be seen as any sector specific issue.

He said, “It’s a menace that should be eliminated as fast as possible. In last 18-24 months, several decisions have been taken to curb the problem. I assure you that under Modi ji’s leadership it’s going to be very difficult for people who want to spread drugs. We are making some infrastructural changes and you’ll see changes in coming days. As far as Bollywood is concerned, it’s not wise to connect it to one sector.”