Amit Shah Responds to Letter Seeking CBI Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide, Subramanian Swamy Writes to PM Modi

Several politicians as well as celebrities have called for a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has now forwarded a letter from former Bihar MP Pappu Yadav seeking CBI inquiry to the concerned ministry.

Yadav has shared the picture of Shah's response to his letter which stated that the Home Ministry has received his letter and that the concerned ministry will further look into it.

अमित शाह जी आप चाहें तो एक मिनट में सुशांत मामले की CBI जांच हो सकती है। इसे टालें नहीं!बिहार के गौरव फ़िल्म अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत जी की संदिग्ध मृत्यु की CBI जांच के लिए केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री जी को पत्र लिख आग्रह किया था।उन्होंने कार्रवाई के लिए पत्र अग्रसारित कर दिया है। pic.twitter.com/MWsFBFNN8p — Sewak Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) July 14, 2020

Pappu Yadav was one among many who urged for a CBI enquiry into Sushant's death by suicide. The 'Dil Bechara' actor's sudden demise re-ignited the debate of 'nepotism' with many saying that 'outsider' treatment meted out to Sushant is to be blamed for his suicide.

Hashtags like #WhyDelayInCBIForSSR, #PMModiCBIForSSR, #CBIMustForSushant, #CBIForSonOfBihar have been trending almost every other day on Twitter.

Former Union Cabinet Minister Dr Subramanian Swamy has written a letter to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi asking for a CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, the lawyer appointed to look into the matter took to his Twitter to share the pictures of the letter.

Dr @Swamy39 letter to @narendramodi for CBI investigation for full & Transparent Justice to Sushant Singh Rajput.He will the explain it at 4 pm in easy language for non lawyers-Link- https://t.co/JZAZwSOfRs pic.twitter.com/mwY5jHF0dG — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 15, 2020

Last month, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput by a Special Investigation Team comprising officers from the CBI, NIA, ED and the Income Tax department.

Dubey said a "legal framework" is immediately required to "regulate the day-to-day affairs" of the film industry and to control various "illegal activities" being continued in one form or the other.