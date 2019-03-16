English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amit Shah to Launch Second Poster of PM Narendra Modi Biopic
BJP President Amit Shah will launch the Narendra Modi biopic's second poster on Monday. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film has Vivek Anand Oberoi playing the role of the prime minister.
BJP President Amit Shah will launch the Narendra Modi biopic's second poster on Monday. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film has Vivek Anand Oberoi playing the role of the prime minister.
Loading...
Ahead of the release of PM Narendra Modi biopic, BJP President Amit Shah will launch the film's second poster on Monday. The first poster of the film was unveiled by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in 23 languages in January.
Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi will be seen playing the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the film, while veteran actor Manoj Joshi is essaying Shah's character.
PM Narendra Modi will showcase the journey of Modi from his humble beginning to his years as the Gujarat Chief Minister, to the landmark win in the 2014 general elections, and finally becoming the PM.
The biopic is being helmed by National Award-winning director Omung Kumar, and produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi. Looking forward to the poster launch, Ssingh said in a statement, "This film is very close to my heart. The first poster received immense love and only one person could have taken this excitement a notch higher and that is Mr Amit Shah."
Actors Darshan Kumaar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab and Barkha Bisht Sengupta are also part of the film, which is scheduled to release on April 12.
Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi will be seen playing the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the film, while veteran actor Manoj Joshi is essaying Shah's character.
जय हिन्द. జై హింద్. ஜெய் ஹிந்த். Jai Hind 🇮🇳🙏 We humbly ask for your prayers and blessings on this incredible journey. #AkhandBharat #PMNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/t0lQVka7mJ— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) January 7, 2019
PM Narendra Modi will showcase the journey of Modi from his humble beginning to his years as the Gujarat Chief Minister, to the landmark win in the 2014 general elections, and finally becoming the PM.
The biopic is being helmed by National Award-winning director Omung Kumar, and produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi. Looking forward to the poster launch, Ssingh said in a statement, "This film is very close to my heart. The first poster received immense love and only one person could have taken this excitement a notch higher and that is Mr Amit Shah."
Actors Darshan Kumaar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab and Barkha Bisht Sengupta are also part of the film, which is scheduled to release on April 12.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Replaces Atif Aslam to Sing Romantic Song for His Production Notebook, Watch Teaser
- New Zealand Shooting: Indian Cricket Community Stands with Bangladesh Team, Condemns Attack
- Aamir Khan Says He'll Quit Acting When He Turns Full-Time Director
- Huawei Colourful Sale: Offers on Huawei Mate20 Pro, Huawei Y9 And More on Amazon India
- 5 Times Kim Kardashian Imitated Naomi Campbell's '90s Runway Looks
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results