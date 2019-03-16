LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Amit Shah to Launch Second Poster of PM Narendra Modi Biopic

BJP President Amit Shah will launch the Narendra Modi biopic's second poster on Monday. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film has Vivek Anand Oberoi playing the role of the prime minister.

IANS

Updated:March 16, 2019, 6:42 PM IST
Ahead of the release of PM Narendra Modi biopic, BJP President Amit Shah will launch the film's second poster on Monday. The first poster of the film was unveiled by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in 23 languages in January.

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi will be seen playing the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the film, while veteran actor Manoj Joshi is essaying Shah's character.




PM Narendra Modi will showcase the journey of Modi from his humble beginning to his years as the Gujarat Chief Minister, to the landmark win in the 2014 general elections, and finally becoming the PM.

The biopic is being helmed by National Award-winning director Omung Kumar, and produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi. Looking forward to the poster launch, Ssingh said in a statement, "This film is very close to my heart. The first poster received immense love and only one person could have taken this excitement a notch higher and that is Mr Amit Shah."

Actors Darshan Kumaar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab and Barkha Bisht Sengupta are also part of the film, which is scheduled to release on April 12.
