Amit Tandon Lashes Out at Kyunki Co-star Mouni Roy: That Girl Used My Wife, Never Want to See Her Face

Actor-singer Amit Tandon has levied some heavy accusations against Mouni Roy, saying the actress refused to support his wife when she most needed her. Amit, a former Indian Idol contestant, made the explosive statements on Mouni Roy in his latest interview. He explained that initially, he felt that Mouni was a good friend. However, when his wife was in trouble, he claimed that Mouni changed sides.

“Mouni Roy who?… I know my wife Ruby won’t say this but this took a lot out of her. I don’t think I want to see Mouni Roy’s face ever again. That girl used my wife. We thought she was genuine but when Ruby was in trouble, Mouni ne uska saath chhod diya. Jaise logon ke chehre badaltey hain, waise hi hua. We are seeing a new face of Mouni Roy; this is not the Mouni we knew," he told ETimes.

“We perceived her as a genuine person, she has hurt Ruby’s soul. Miss Roy, you left Ruby when she was at a low zero, today she is bigger than before. Ruby would do so much for everyone, she is so selfless; she would sacrifice her own food. There is no forgiveness for Mouni Roy from our side. I have told Ruby that if she ever accepts back in her life, I won’t be around her, main toh phir gaya," he concluded.

Incidentally, Amit and Mouni were co-stars on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. That was Mouni’s debut TV show. Amit played the role of Manthan Karan Virani, while Mouni played Krishna Tulsi. Amit Tandon was a contestant on Indian Idol 1 before starting his career as an actor.

