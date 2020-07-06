Composer and singer Amit Trivedi, who composed many unforgettable songs like Manjha and Qafirana starring Sushant Singh Rajput said that he was deeply affected by the actor's untimely death. However, he did not believe that the topic of nepotism does not exist in the music industry.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Amit said, “Nepotism is rubbish. It is the most time-waste topic people are consuming these days. There is nothing called nepotism. If there is nepotism, it’s only among heroes and heroines, otherwise it’s nowhere. No one’s father is bothered about whose son is the director or the music director or the singer. You should ask this question only to actors. No one else is bothered about it, I am not. There is nothing called nepotism in the music industry.”

The composer opened up about the loss of Sushant in the same interview. He said that whenever he will perform songs like Namo Namo Shankara, Qaafirana and Jaan Nisaar (Kedarnath) and Manjha (Kai Po Che), he will think about Sushant and the extreme step taken by him. Amit also said that he was shattered and heartbroken. Adding that Sushant had worked very closely with him over the years, he said that it was very difficult for him to deal with such a personal loss.

Sushant passed away on June 14 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

