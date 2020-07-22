Amitab Bachchan 'Moved Beyond Emotion' As Polish Students Recite His Father's Poem

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a video on social media that shows students of Wroclaw University, Poland, paying a tribute to his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.
Big B shared the video on Instagram, where student from the university recite a few lines from his father's renowned poem "Madhushala".
Alongside the clip, Big B wrote: "Last year the Mayor of Wroclaw declared me as the Ambassador of the City of Wroclaw, in Poland... Today they organised a recitation of my Babuji's Madhushala by the University students on the roof of the University building.
Last year the Mayor of Wroclaw declared me as the Ambassador of the City of Wroclaw, in Poland .. today they organised a recitation of my Babuji’s Madhushala by the University students on the roof of the University building .. As Wroclaw was awarded the title of a UNESCO City of Literature, they could pass on the message to Babu Ji's lovers from all around the world - Wroclaw is a City of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Moved beyond emotion .. thank you Wroclaw .. in this time of my trial it brings so much cheer to me !
The 77-year-old Bollywood veteran is currently hospitalised with a Covid-19 infection.