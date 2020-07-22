MOVIES

Amitab Bachchan 'Moved Beyond Emotion' As Polish Students Recite His Father's Poem

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in Mumbai, took to Instagram to share a video of Polish students paying a tribute to his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: July 22, 2020, 7:13 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan has shared a video on social media that shows students of Wroclaw University, Poland, paying a tribute to his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Big B shared the video on Instagram, where student from the university recite a few lines from his father's renowned poem "Madhushala".

Alongside the clip, Big B wrote: "Last year the Mayor of Wroclaw declared me as the Ambassador of the City of Wroclaw, in Poland... Today they organised a recitation of my Babuji's Madhushala by the University students on the roof of the University building.

"As Wroclaw was awarded the title of a UNESCO City of Literature, they could pass on the message to Babu Ji's lovers from all around the world - Wroclaw is a City of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Moved beyond emotion .. thank you Wroclaw .. in this time of my trial it brings so much cheer to me."

The 77-year-old Bollywood veteran is currently hospitalised with a Covid-19 infection.

