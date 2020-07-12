MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan Took Rapid Antigen Tests, Result of Family's Swab Test Awaited

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan took rapid antigen test where their results came out positive. The swab test results of the Bachchan family are awaited and will arrive by Monday morning.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 12, 2020, 10:04 AM IST
Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, the actors wrote that they were hospitalised and were displaying mild symptoms. Now, Health Minister Rajesh Tope, in a statement said that the two of them are in stable condition.

He said in Hindi that Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan took a test for Coronavirus after showing mild symptoms. "Since senior Bachchan is also co-morbid, they chose hospitalisation," Tope said. He also said that the swab test of the Bachchan family is awaited and will come till Monday morning.

The Bachchans had taken a rapid antigen test where Amitabh and Abhishek tested positive whereas Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya and Jaya Bachchan tested negative. However, their swab test results are awaited.

Through a statement, the Public Relation Officer, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, said that Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the hospital.

Recently Abhishek Bachchan visited one of the dubbing studio in Mumbai for his web series Breathe: Into The Shadows. After he tested positive for COVID-19, the studio has reportedly been closed temporarily, reported News18 India.

On Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter urging people who were in contactwith him for the last 10 days to test themselves. Abhishek too tweeted that the actors have mild symptoms and are in touch with BMC.

A rumor had surfaced that Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor and Karan Johar had also tested positive after Agastya Nanda attended the veteran actress' birthday party. However, Riddhima Kapoor refuted these rumours, calling the hoax "attention seeking."

