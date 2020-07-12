Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan Took Rapid Antigen Tests, Result of Family's Swab Test Awaited

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, the actors wrote that they were hospitalised and were displaying mild symptoms. Now, Health Minister Rajesh Tope, in a statement said that the two of them are in stable condition.

He said in Hindi that Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan took a test for Coronavirus after showing mild symptoms. "Since senior Bachchan is also co-morbid, they chose hospitalisation," Tope said. He also said that the swab test of the Bachchan family is awaited and will come till Monday morning.

The Bachchans had taken a rapid antigen test where Amitabh and Abhishek tested positive whereas Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya and Jaya Bachchan tested negative. However, their swab test results are awaited.

Through a statement, the Public Relation Officer, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, said that Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the hospital.

Recently Abhishek Bachchan visited one of the dubbing studio in Mumbai for his web series Breathe: Into The Shadows. After he tested positive for COVID-19, the studio has reportedly been closed temporarily, reported News18 India.

On Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter urging people who were in contactwith him for the last 10 days to test themselves. Abhishek too tweeted that the actors have mild symptoms and are in touch with BMC.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

A rumor had surfaced that Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor and Karan Johar had also tested positive after Agastya Nanda attended the veteran actress' birthday party. However, Riddhima Kapoor refuted these rumours, calling the hoax "attention seeking."