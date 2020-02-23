English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan Get Emotional Seeing Daughter Shweta Organise Her Fashion Show

Jaya Bachchan with Shweta Bachchan (R)

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan were proud parents as their daughter Shweta organised her clothing label MxS' first fashion show in Mumbai.

  Last Updated: February 23, 2020, 6:45 PM IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta recently organised her clothing label MxS' first fashion show, and the former is feeling super emotional.

Big B on Sunday took to Instagram and penned a cute post for Shweta.

"Kab ye aise se aisi ban gayi pata hi nahin chala...love you Mama," Amitabh wrote alongside a collage of his pictures with Shweta.

He also uploaded a few images from the fashion show in which Shweta can be seen teary-eyed.

Also, Shweta marked her appearance at the fashion show wearing a denim jacket that had the portrait of her father. She was seen backstage with mother Jaya Bachchan who could not help but adore and appreciate Shweta's endeavours.

Shweta handles MxS in association with designer Monisha Jaising.

