Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan Get Emotional Seeing Daughter Shweta Organise Her Fashion Show

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta recently organised her clothing label MxS' first fashion show, and the former is feeling super emotional.
Big B on Sunday took to Instagram and penned a cute post for Shweta.
"Kab ye aise se aisi ban gayi pata hi nahin chala...love you Mama," Amitabh wrote alongside a collage of his pictures with Shweta.
He also uploaded a few images from the fashion show in which Shweta can be seen teary-eyed.
Also, Shweta marked her appearance at the fashion show wearing a denim jacket that had the portrait of her father. She was seen backstage with mother Jaya Bachchan who could not help but adore and appreciate Shweta's endeavours.
View this post on Instagram
There is nothing as powerful as mother’s love. “No matter your age, that one hug and kiss is eternal and magical." ❤❤❤ #jayabachchan hugs daughter #shwetabachchan post her show for her label @Mxsworld at @godrejlaffaire. Also seen are #adigodrej and #tanyadubash from the Godrej family, #kajalanand #natashananda . Check out the reaction when a reporter tries for Jaya ji's byte about the show😀. #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
Shweta handles MxS in association with designer Monisha Jaising.
Follow @News18Movies for more