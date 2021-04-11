Amitabh Bachchan Shares Special Memory With Jaya Bachchan as 'Chupke Chupke' Clocks 46 Years

Actor Amitabh Bachchan posted an interesting trivia about his 1975 film ‘Chupke Chupke’ as the film completed 46 years of release on Sunday.

The superstar, who played the role of a English professor Sukumar in the comedy film, revealed that the house used in the film to shoot some scenes is now his current Mumbai residence Jalsa.

Amitabh took to Instagram on Sunday as he shared a fascinating fact from the film.

He uploaded a still from the movie and captioned it as: “Chupke Chupke " our film by Hrishikesh MUKERJI.. closing today at 46 years ..!! This house you see in the picture is Producer NC Sippy’s house .. we bought it , then sold it , then bought it back again .. rebuilt it .. this is our home now JALSA !!

Many films were shot here .. Anand, NamakHaram , Chupke Chupke , Satte pe Satta , and many more (sic)."

The film also starred Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Asrani, Jaya Bachchan and Om Pakash in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Rumi Jaffery’ Chehre with Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. He will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’ Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Apart from that he has Nagraj Manjule’ Jhund in the pipeline.

He has also started shooting for Vikas Bahl’ Goodbye with Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna. It was also recently announced that he will collaborate with Deepika Padukone again in the Hindi remake of The Intern.

