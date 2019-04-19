Take the pledge to vote

Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Star in a Song Dedicated to Pulwama Victims

The CRPF have released pictures from the inspirational song, Tu Desh Mera, composed in the memory of the soldiers killed in the attack.

News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Star in a Song Dedicated to Pulwama Victims
Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have featured in a tribute song dedicated to the 40 slain CRPF troopers who died in a terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, in February.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have released pictures from the inspirational song, Tu Desh Mera, composed in the memory of the soldiers killed in the attack.




In images shared along with the post, the actors are dressed in white while shooting for the song, sending out a message of peace.

In the February 14 terror attack, a suicide bomber belonging to the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad rammed an explosive-laden SUV into a bus in the 78-vehicle security convoy. The attack was the deadliest on security forces in decades.

The attack was widely condemned by the Indian film fraternity. Artistes and technicians representing 24 film associations had even held a two-hour protest against the incident, and doubled up as a warning to filmmakers against working with Pakistani talent or releasing their films in Pakistan.

A lot of actors also pledged to donate to the families of the victims. Amitabh, who emerged the highest taxpayer in 2018-2019, was among the leading personalities who donated to the families of those killed in the attack.

