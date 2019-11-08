Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Amitabh Bachchan Accused of Insulting Maratha Ruler Shivaji, #BoycottKBC Trends on Twitter

Netizens are criticising KBC and Amitabh Bachchan for referring the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb as ‘Samrat’ and calling the ruler of Maratha just by his name ‘Shivaji’.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 8, 2019, 1:49 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan Accused of Insulting Maratha Ruler Shivaji, #BoycottKBC Trends on Twitter
Image: Twitter/ Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 11th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The quiz game show has been in news so far for its three contestants bagging Rs 1 crore on the show but no one has been able to crack the jackpot question yet. While the shows stays strong on the TRP charts, it recently stirred controversy which has led to #BoycottKBC a top trend on social media.

On Thursday’s episode, Amitabh Bachchan asked the contestant a question based on Indian history and it appears the question enraged some people hurting their sentiments. The question put up by the host was, “Which of these rulers was the contemporary of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb?” The four options were, Maharana Pratap, Rana Sanga, Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Shivaji.

Soon after, Twitter was filled with angry tweets targeted at the show and Bachchan. Netizens are criticising them for referring the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb as ‘Samrat’ and calling the historical ruler of Maratha just by his name ‘Shivaji’. People have asked the channel and the actor to issue an apology for not using a salutation before taking the Maratha ruler’s name. They feel that this was a sign of disrespect towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The channel also issued an apology for the same through their official Twitter handle, which reads, "There was an inaccurate reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during Wednesday’s KBC episode, due to inadvertence. We deeply regret the same and being mindful of the sentiments of our viewers have carried a scroll expressing regret during our episode yesterday. #KBC11 (sic)."

