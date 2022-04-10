Amitabh Bachchan Accuses Ajay Devgn Of 'Breaking Rules', Runway 34 Star's Reply Leaves Abhishek In Splits

Amitabh Bachchan tried to troll Ajay Devgn but the latter had the perfect comeback. On Saturday, the Runway 34 stars were seen indulging in a friendly Twitter banter as part of the promotions of their upcoming movie. Amitabh teased Ajay for ‘breaking rules’ by sharing from Ajay’s Phool Aur Kaante, revisiting his iconic entry scene. Sharing the picture, Amitabh wrote, “Sirji inka record hi hai rules todne ka! Range haathon guilty paaye gaye ho @AjayDevgn, ab kya doge iska jawaab? #Runway34 (He’s known to break rules. He’s caught red-handed here. How will you reply to this).”

In response, Ajay dug out the picture of Amitabh from his iconic film Sholay. In the picture, a still from the song Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge, Amitabh was seen riding the bike while Dharmendra was seated on his shoulder and playing a mouth organ. Ajay shared the picture and wrote, “Sir, you were saying.”

Their Twitter exchange left Amitabh’s son, actor Abhishek Bachchan in splits. “Hahaha. Loving this banter," Abhishek tweeted. Rakul Preet Singh, who is also in Runway 34, shared her reaction to their banter as well. She wrote, “As always Capt. Vikrant is on top of his game 😉 #Runway34 @SrBachchan @ajaydevgn."

Amitabh and Ajay reunite for Runway 34 after several years. They were seen in movies such as Major Saab and Khakee in the past. As per reports, Runway 34 is based on the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight that had a narrow escape after facing difficulties due to unclear visibility. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. It is also co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, it also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar in key roles. Runway 34 also marks the Bollywood debut of YouTuber CarryMinati.

