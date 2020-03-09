Amitabh Bachchan Adds A Vintage Car To His Collection, Calls It 'Gesture Beyond Time'

Amitabh Bachchan recently added a vintage yellow car to his collection, which also left him speechless. He called the car a "gesture beyond time."

Tweeting a picture of the car in his residence Jalsa, the actor Tweeted, “There are times when you are speechless .. I am now .. been trying to express, but nothing comes out ... a story of times gone by .. a gesture beyond time.”

T 3464 - There are times when you are speechless .. I am now .. been trying to express, but nothing comes out ..

.. a story of times gone by .. a gesture beyond time .. pic.twitter.com/Vm37n9ZCnR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 8, 2020

He also took to his Tumblr blog to tell his fans that he wil write the whole story about the car on Monday. “Quite obviously there is a story behind the tale .. and it shall be in narration when the talking stops and the stars listen open, empty handed for across .. a tale of the early 1950′s .. told in the deepest of sleep inducement,” he wrote.

On the work front, Bachchan will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmanm Khurrana. He will also be seen in Rumi Jaffery's Chehre, with Emraan Hashmi and Krystle D'Souza. At the end of the year, he will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy.

