Amitabh Bachchan Admires 'Undying Dedication' of Anti-polio Campaign Workers
Big B, who has served as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for the polio eradication campaign in India, took to his blog to laud the 'undying and exemplary dedication' of workers.
File photo of Amitabh Bachchan.
Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has admired the "undying and exemplary dedication" of workers who have travelled across the country for administering anti-polio doses to children.
Big B, who has served as Unicef Goodwill Ambassador for the polio eradication campaign in India, took to his blog to laud the hard work.
"The campaign for Polio as Ambassador for it appointed by the UN was the undying and exemplary dedication of those workers that travelled from city to city, village to village, into the interiors of the country giving those vital doses to the children to prevent the occurrence of the dreaded polio," Amitabh wrote.
He added: "When the agencies and the institutions gather to commemorate the eradication of polio form India, it is we or I... it is that worker that needs to be applauded and celebrated. He or she worked the hardest in most trying circumstances."
The 76-year-old star says he was just a face and voice for the campaign.
"They were the doers. And they made this campaign a brilliant success."
On the acting front, Big B will next be seen in "Thugs Of Hindostan" with superstar Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh.
