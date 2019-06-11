Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Amitabh Bachchan-Adnan Sami's Twitter Accounts Hacked, Bharat Earns 159.20 Cr in 6 Days

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani name their second daughter Miraya, the world celebrates Peter Dinklage's birthday and Priya Prakash Varrier gets candid about films and her life in an exclusive interview.

News18.com

Updated:June 11, 2019, 8:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amitabh Bachchan-Adnan Sami's Twitter Accounts Hacked, Bharat Earns 159.20 Cr in 6 Days
Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani name their second daughter Miraya, the world celebrates Peter Dinklage's birthday and Priya Prakash Varrier gets candid about films and her life in an exclusive interview.
Loading...
The same group had previously hacked Twitter accounts of actors Shahid Kapoor and Anupam Kher, allegedly hacked the hadles of Amitabh Bachchan and Adnan Sami on Monday and Tuesday respectively. The group replaced Bachchan's profile picture with a photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and also changed the bio, adding "Love Pakistan" and an emoji of the Turkish flag. In Sami's case they put up Pakistan and Turkey's flags as images and Khan's face as the profile display image.

Read: Game of Thrones' Robb Stark Has a Wishful Thinking for Show Partners

In box office report, courtesy of the star power of Salman Khan and his dedicated fan base in India, Bharat, his latest venture, is already the second highest grossing film of 2019. And its just been six days since the film release. Released on June 5, Bharat has surpassed the likes of Kesari, Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy to reach shy of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, which is the top grossing film this year.

Read: Vivan Bhatena Announces the Birth of His Daughter in the Most Game Of Thrones Way

Also, Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani, who got hitched in 2012, welcomed home their second daughter on June 10. The couple has named her Miraya and shared the news of her birth on social media.

Read: Chris Hemsworth Takes Hindi Dialogue Lessons from Siddhant Chaturvedi, Says 'Boht Hard, Boht Hard'

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account was allegedly hacked on Monday night by Ayyildiz Tim, which claimed to be a Turkish hacker group. On Tuesday, Adnan Sami also fell victim to cyber attack as his handle was also hacked and leading image replaced with that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter Account Hacked, Profile Picture Changed

Also read: Adnan Sami's Twitter Account Hacked, Profile Pic Replaced with Pakistan PM Imran Khan's

Six days into release, Bharat has raked in 159.20 crore at the box office. The film's collection dipped on Monday, while it could only collect a meager 9.20 crore. It experienced a major downward spiral from Sunday collection that stood at 27.90 crore.

Read: Bharat Box Office Day 6: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Film Earns Rs 159.20 Crore

Also read: Nach Baliye Season 9 Promo Out, Salman Khan is the Producer

Also read: This Classic Film Inspired Katrina Kaif to Become an Actor

Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani welcomed home their second daughter, Miraya Takhtani on June 10, 2019. The couple already have a two-year-old daughter named Radhya. Esha and Bharat had a love marriage in 2012 and the couple's elder daughter was born in 2017.

Read: Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani Name Their Second Daughter Miraya, Share News on Social Media

Also read: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Enjoy Their Romantic Getaway to Santorini, See Pics

Also read: Kim Kardashian Shares Close-up Pic of Baby Boy Psalm West and the World Just Goes Wow!

Also read: AbRam to Miraya, Here are 10 Unique Names of Bollywood Celebrity Kids

Born in Morristown, New Jersey, Peter Dinklage debuted in the industry in 1995, but it was the 2003 film The Station Agent that got him his first nomination in Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actor. Much later, he won three Primetime Emmy Awards: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Game of Thrones.

Read: How Peter Dinklage Rose Above All Insecurities, Odds & Became One of the Most Popular Faces in World

Also read: Avengers Endgame is This Close to Surpassing Avatar As Highest Grossing Movie of All Time

Also read: Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise for UFC Fight, Twitter Loves the Move

Also read: Game of Thrones' Robb Stark Has a Wishful Thinking for Show Partners

With one viral clip from the film Oru Adaar Love, Priya Prakash Varrier gained millions of fans, but the film didn’t really take off when it hit the screens this Valentine’s Day. However, far from being disheartened, she is quite upbeat about her Hindi films— Sridevi Bungalow, which is awaiting its release, and Love Hacker, the film she has just started shooting for.

Read: Priya Prakash Varrier Says She Doesn’t Get Any Grace Marks in College

Also read: In Bollywood, I Didn’t Want to Repeat the Mistakes I Made in South Cinema by Choosing Fancy Films, Says Taapsee Pannu

Also read: I’m the Undiscovered Meg Ryan of Bollywood, Says Kalki Koechlin

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram