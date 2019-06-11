English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amitabh Bachchan-Adnan Sami's Twitter Accounts Hacked, Bharat Earns 159.20 Cr in 6 Days
Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani name their second daughter Miraya, the world celebrates Peter Dinklage's birthday and Priya Prakash Varrier gets candid about films and her life in an exclusive interview.
Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani name their second daughter Miraya, the world celebrates Peter Dinklage's birthday and Priya Prakash Varrier gets candid about films and her life in an exclusive interview.
The same group had previously hacked Twitter accounts of actors Shahid Kapoor and Anupam Kher, allegedly hacked the hadles of Amitabh Bachchan and Adnan Sami on Monday and Tuesday respectively. The group replaced Bachchan's profile picture with a photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and also changed the bio, adding "Love Pakistan" and an emoji of the Turkish flag. In Sami's case they put up Pakistan and Turkey's flags as images and Khan's face as the profile display image.
In box office report, courtesy of the star power of Salman Khan and his dedicated fan base in India, Bharat, his latest venture, is already the second highest grossing film of 2019. And its just been six days since the film release. Released on June 5, Bharat has surpassed the likes of Kesari, Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy to reach shy of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike, which is the top grossing film this year.
Also, Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani, who got hitched in 2012, welcomed home their second daughter on June 10. The couple has named her Miraya and shared the news of her birth on social media.
Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.
Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account was allegedly hacked on Monday night by Ayyildiz Tim, which claimed to be a Turkish hacker group. On Tuesday, Adnan Sami also fell victim to cyber attack as his handle was also hacked and leading image replaced with that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's.
Six days into release, Bharat has raked in 159.20 crore at the box office. The film's collection dipped on Monday, while it could only collect a meager 9.20 crore. It experienced a major downward spiral from Sunday collection that stood at 27.90 crore.
Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani welcomed home their second daughter, Miraya Takhtani on June 10, 2019. The couple already have a two-year-old daughter named Radhya. Esha and Bharat had a love marriage in 2012 and the couple's elder daughter was born in 2017.
Born in Morristown, New Jersey, Peter Dinklage debuted in the industry in 1995, but it was the 2003 film The Station Agent that got him his first nomination in Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actor. Much later, he won three Primetime Emmy Awards: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Game of Thrones.
With one viral clip from the film Oru Adaar Love, Priya Prakash Varrier gained millions of fans, but the film didn’t really take off when it hit the screens this Valentine’s Day. However, far from being disheartened, she is quite upbeat about her Hindi films— Sridevi Bungalow, which is awaiting its release, and Love Hacker, the film she has just started shooting for.
